Cook County grand jury indicts Smollett

 
Updated 3/8/2019 4:53 PM
  • "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct

A Cook County grand jury on Thursday returned a 16-count indictment against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, according to court records.

The Cook County state's attorney's office confirmed the indictment on disorderly conduct charges alleging he filed a false police report about being attacked.

The TV actor has said he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood on Jan. 29. He said two men attacked him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, threw a chemical liquid on him and looped a rope around his neck.

