Cook County grand jury indicts Smollett
Updated 3/8/2019 4:53 PM
A Cook County grand jury on Thursday returned a 16-count indictment against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, according to court records.
The Cook County state's attorney's office confirmed the indictment on disorderly conduct charges alleging he filed a false police report about being attacked.
The TV actor has said he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood on Jan. 29. He said two men attacked him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, threw a chemical liquid on him and looped a rope around his neck.
