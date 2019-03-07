McHenry County officer shot at Rockford hotel; suspect in standoff on I-55

Area law enforcement vehicles gather near the scene of a shooting Thursday morning at the Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford. A McHenry County Sheriff's detective was wounded in the shooting, authorities said. ABC 7 CHICAGO

Police responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford Thursday morning, where authorities say a McHenry County Sheriff's deputy was shot. ABC 7 Chicago

Area law enforcement vehicles gather near the scene of a shooting in Rockford in which a McHenry County Sheriff's detective was injured. Associated Press

A McHenry County Sheriff's detective is in critical condition after being shot this morning at a hotel in Rockford, and the suspect is in his car in a standoff with state police along Interstate 55, according to police and media reports.

The officer was severely injured and is at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, said David Devane, chief administrative officer for the McHenry County Sheriff's office. He declined to name the officer pending notification of relatives and "other factors," he said.

Rockford police said in a news release that officers responded about 9:15 a.m. at the Extended Stay America, 747 N. Bell School Road, for a call to assist U.S. Marshals agents after a report of shots fired.

The marshals were trying to arrest Floyd Brown, 39, of Springfield, on an outstanding warrant, police said.

A woman believed to be an acquaintance of Brown was also shot in the hotel room, and her injuries are believed to be nonlife threatening, Rockford Police Deputy Chief John Pozzi said. At this time, Pozzi said, it appears that no law enforcement officer fired at Brown so they believe Brown shot the woman.

Illinois State Police said Brown led officers on a chase before he stopped on Interstate 55 near mile marker 133 in Logan County.

State police said Brown was sitting inside his vehicle and the interstate was closed in both directions. The state police SWAT team was on the scene and crisis negotiation officers are on the way, authorities said.

Rockford Police Lt. Kurt Whisenand said authorities believe Brown is armed. Whisenand said authorities believe Brown used a rifle during the initial shooting at the hotel but don't know what weapons he might have now.

Pozzi said they are still in the early stages of their investigation but it appears the McHenry County officer was shot by Brown in the hotel's parking lot. Pozzi said it seems Brown, who was staying in a third-floor hotel room, jumped out a window while fleeing police.

McHenry County Board Chairman Jack Franks said the officer is in "very critical condition."

Franks said he spoke on the phone with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is monitoring the situation.

"This is a very dark day for McHenry County and we will keep the officer and his family in our prayers," Franks said. "All law enforcement, for that matter."