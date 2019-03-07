McHenry County deputy dies after being shot at Rockford hotel; suspect in custody

McHenry County sheriff's Deputy Jake Keltner was shot to death Thursday while trying to serve an arrest warrant with the U.S. Marshals Service in Rockford. Courtesy of McHenry County sheriff's office

A McHenry County sheriff's deputy died after being shot this morning while working with federal agents at a Rockford hotel, and the suspect was taken into custody after a hourslong standoff with state police along Interstate 55 northeast of Springfield.

Deputy Jacob Keltner, 35, a 13-year police veteran, died shortly after 3:30 p.m. at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, said David Devane, chief administrative officer for the McHenry County sheriff's office.

Keltner was assigned to a U.S. Marshals Task Force trying to arrest Floyd Brown, 39, of Springfield on an outstanding attempted murder warrant at the Extended Stay America on Bell School Road, Rockford police said in a news release. Keltner was sworn as a special deputy U.S. Marshal, police said.

Brown was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m., state police said.

McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said Keltner was an integral part of the sheriff's office and had risen quickly to greater responsibilities since being sworn in, in 2006.

"He was loved and respected by all his colleagues, and he will be sorely missed," Prim said in a statement.

Officers responded about 9:15 a.m. to the hotel for a call to assist marshals agents after a report of shots fired.

A woman believed to be an acquaintance of Brown was shot in the hotel room, and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Rockford police Deputy Chief John Pozzi said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows no rounds were fired by any law enforcement, so the woman likely was shot by Brown, who apparently was using a rifle. The woman was treated and released from a hospital, police said Thursday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said Brown led officers on a chase before he crashed on Interstate 55 near mile marker 133 in Logan County, around Lincoln northeast of Springfield, authorities said.

State police said Brown was sitting inside his vehicle and the interstate was closed in both directions. The state police SWAT team and crisis negotiation officers were called to the scene, authorities said.

Rockford police Lt. Kurt Whisenand said authorities believed Brown was armed but didn't know what weapons he might have in the car.

Pozzi said it appears the McHenry County deputy was shot by Brown in the hotel's parking lot. Pozzi said it seems Brown, who was staying in a third-floor room, jumped out a window while fleeing police.

The Winnebago County state's attorney's office earlier had authorized charges of attempted first-degree murder and an arrest warrant with $5 million bond for Brown.

McHenry County Board Chairman Jack Franks said he spoke on the phone with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had been monitoring the situation.

"This is a very dark day for McHenry County and we will keep the officer and his family in our prayers," Franks said. "All law enforcement, for that matter."

Sheriff Prim said his office received "overwhelming support" from law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels. He commended Rockford police, the Winnebago County Sheriff's office and state police.

"​I have every confidence that the people of McHenry County will come together as a community to mourn this fine young man and support his family and colleagues through this difficult time," Prim said.