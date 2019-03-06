Feder: Expectant Tamron Hall is 'beyond excited'
Updated 3/6/2019 6:19 AM
Monday was supposed to be the day Tamron Hall announced the title and premiere date for her new syndicated talk show. (It's "Tamron Hall" and it starts Monday, September 9.) But she had more on her mind than that, Robert Feder writes.
The former Chicago news anchor also revealed that she and her husband, music executive Steven Greener, are expecting their first child.
