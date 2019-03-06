Authorities: Driver who was reported falling asleep on Randall Road charged with heroin possession

A 24-year-old St. Charles-area man has been charged with felony heroin possession after other drivers told police he was falling asleep at stoplights on Randall Road in Elgin, authorities said.

Mark J. Zivic, of the 34W600 block of Roosevelt Road, was charged after a motorist called authorities about 5 p.m. Feb. 27 to report that another driver was falling asleep at stoplights along southbound Randall Road in the area of Route 20, according to Kane County prosecutors.

An Elgin police officer caught up with the vehicle near Bowes and Randall roads and subsequently searched the vehicle, finding the drugs packaged in multiple plastic bags, prosecutors said.

Zivic has posted 10 percent of his $7,000 bail and is free while the case is pending.

He is next due in court March 21 and faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to three years in prison if convicted.

According to court records, Zivic was on probation at the time of his arrest for a felony theft charge that he pleaded guilty to in April 2017.

Zivic was charged with felony theft over $500 and misdemeanor marijuana possession in December 2016. He pleaded guilty to the theft charge and was sentenced to 25 months of probation through May 2019, 180 days in the Kane County jail and ordered to pay $2,435 in fines and fees.

He could be resentenced to additional jail time or prison if found to have violated his probation.

Zivic also was charged with misdemeanor retail theft under $300 in September 2013 at an Elgin Walmart, records show.

He initially was enrolled in the county's pretrial diversion program but failed to complete a drug and alcohol education program, records show.

Zivic eventually pleaded guilty in August 2016, was fined $350 and banned from all Kane County Walmarts.