Glen Ellyn plans major redesign of downtown streetscape

hello

Glen Ellyn drivers won't have to brush up on their parallel parking skills.

A roughly $12.8 million plan to revitalize the downtown streetscape initially suggested a major parking reconfiguration that would have switched all angled parking to parallel spaces.

But most trustees have expressed support for retaining the angled parking on several blocks as they continue broader discussions about accessibility, convenience, safety and new pedestrian amenities in the central business district.

The village board has not finalized the design or the budget for the project, which encompasses beautification efforts, roadwork and utility upgrades.

Engineers are set to complete the first phase of design work in April, with the bigger-picture goal of making the downtown more walkable and adding to the family-friendly ambience, Village President Diane McGinley said.

"This started because our streets do need to be repaired. Our sewers need to be repaired," she said. "So if we're in there, then we want to make this project right and address all of our concerns."

Some elements of the plan have faced scrutiny from residents focused on preserving the downtown's charm, traffic and the potential loss of dozens of parking spaces.

But village engineers say the on-street parking supply would have to be reduced simply to comply with state and federal requirements. Currently, there are only two ADA-accessible spaces within the scope of the streetscape project.

To meet federal requirements, the downtown would need an additional 17 ADA-accessible spaces.

The downtown also now has a mix of 45-degree or 60-degree angled parking spaces, but design standards by the Illinois Department of Transportation call for a 45-degree angle or less.

A majority of the board favors retaining the 45-degree parking on the east side of Main Street from Crescent Boulevard to Pennsylvania Avenue and the north side of Crescent Boulevard from Main Street to Forest Avenue. West of Starbucks on Crescent Boulevard, the 60-degree spaces would be changed to 45-degree parking.

The village also is considering removing parallel parking slots on the south side of that Crescent block in front of an existing parking lot due to safety concerns.

On Main Street from Hillside to Duane Street, the village is considering removing parallel parking spaces on the west side of the road to increase the sidewalk width in front of both Apex 400 -- a planned apartment complex that would have retail space and public parking in a new garage -- and three restaurants that want room for outdoor seating.

Finally, on Pennsylvania Avenue from Main to Forest, the sidewalk would be widened from 7 feet to 17.5 feet along a stretch that includes A Toda Madre to accommodate outdoor seating, granting a request the owners of the popular restaurant have sought for years.

Another proposed change would convert the angled parking on that block of Pennsylvania to parallel spaces to improve sight lines for drivers as they maneuver out of spots.

As for funding, a new food and beverage tax that took effect this month could raise between $825,000 and $1.2 million annually to repay loans financing the streetscape overhaul, a new parking garage behind the civic center and other capital projects.

At the end of 2018, the village issued nearly $10 million in bonds.

Officials soon will develop the parameters for a second bond issue for the big-ticket projects. The preliminary, $12.8 million price tag cited in a board workshop Monday night for the streetscape portion of the project does not include costs of utility work.

Construction of the civic center parking garage, meanwhile, could begin by the end of the year, with the structure opening in April or May 2020 -- or in advance of the streetscape construction.