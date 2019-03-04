Missing Fox Lake man located
Updated 3/4/2019 6:26 AM
A missing Fox Lake man with a condition that puts him in danger has been found, authorities said.
An emergency alert was issued by state police for Raymond Eck, 90, who left his home about noon, state police said in the advisory.
A cancellation advisory was issued at about 5 a.m. Monday saying Eck had been found.
