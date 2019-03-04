Authorities searching for Fox Lake man, 90

Authorities are searching for a missing Fox Lake man who has a condition that puts him in danger, according to an emergency alert issued Sunday night.

Raymond Eck, 90, left his home about noon in a gray 2004 Buick LeSabre with a license plate number PTW846, state police said in the advisory. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 155 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.

Eck was last seen on Crest Hill Court wearing a blue baseball cap, a navy blue jacket, a dark blue flannel shirt and black jeans, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Eck's whereabouts should call 911 or the Fox Lake Police Department at (847) 587-3100.