Sweet lessons at Maple Sugaring Days
Updated 3/3/2019 5:07 PM
It was a sweet weekend at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve near St. Charles, where naturalists demonstrated the art of tapping a maple tree during the Maple Sugaring Days.
Forest Preserve District of Kane County naturalists helped visitors explore the art, science and folklore of the "sugar bush" from early Native American times to the modern sugaring industry. They even simmered sap over an open fire and watched as it thickened to syrup.
The events also included a "Sugarin' Time" hike to learn how to distinguish maples from other species of hardwood trees.
