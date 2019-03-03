 
Kane County

Sweet lessons at Maple Sugaring Days

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/3/2019 5:07 PM
  • Nature Programs Manager Valerie Blaine demonstrates how to tap a tree Saturday during Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve near St. Charles. Forest Preserve District of Kane County naturalists offered visitors a chance to try their hand at drilling and setting their own tap.

  • Griffin Bobeczko, 9, of Geneva uses a special drill to tap a maple tree Saturday during Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve near St. Charles.

  • Forest Preserve District of Kane County naturalists celebrated Maple Sugaring Days on Saturday at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve near St. Charles by demonstrating how to tap a maple tree, and they offered everyone the opportunity to try their hand at drilling and setting their own tap.

It was a sweet weekend at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve near St. Charles, where naturalists demonstrated the art of tapping a maple tree during the Maple Sugaring Days.

Forest Preserve District of Kane County naturalists helped visitors explore the art, science and folklore of the "sugar bush" from early Native American times to the modern sugaring industry. They even simmered sap over an open fire and watched as it thickened to syrup.

The events also included a "Sugarin' Time" hike to learn how to distinguish maples from other species of hardwood trees.

