Return to the deep freeze

Severe Weather Preparedness Week began Sunday, arriving just in time for another couple of days of bone-chilling weather for portions of central, east central and northeast Illinois.

A wind chill advisory will be in effect from midnight Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday. According to the National Weather Service, unseasonably cold air will flow into the region, with wind chills falling to around minus 20 throughout the night.

Unseasonably cold air will continue through the first half of the week.

Among the counties affected are Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry.

Today, the forecast at O'Hare International Airport calls for a low of minus 1. Wind chills will be low as minus 19.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 14, and wind chills as low as minus 19 and winds of up to 25 mph.

There is a chance of flurries between 9 p.m. and midnight, then a slight chance of snow after midnight, with a low around 7 degrees and wind chills as low as minus 9 and winds gusting to 25 mph.

Temperatures will start to rise Tuesday, with a high near 19. Wednesday, a high of 24 is expected, and temperatures will continue to climb the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service warns frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes, especially on such extremities as fingers, toes, nose and ears, but can affect any area of exposed skin.

The service advises that if you suspect frostbite, immediately move inside to a heated location and begin warming the affected areas using warm water or body heat. Do not use hot water or radiant heat, such as a fireplace, since affected areas can be easily burned. Seek medical attention for severe frostbite.

And for more information on Severe Weather Preparedness Week, visit https://www.weather.gov/lot/severeprepare.