Fire damages Carol Stream home

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/3/2019 7:13 PM
  • No injuries were reported in a Sunday morning fire that damaged a Carol Stream home on the 200 block of Pebble Creek Trail, officials said.

No injuries were reported in a fire that damaged a Carol Stream home Sunday morning, officials said.

Fire crews responded just before 8 a.m. to the 200 block of Pebble Creek Trail, where they found smoke and fire coming from the chimney of a two-story, single-family house, according to the Carol Stream Fire Protection District. The blaze started in the fireplace in the family room and spread into the attic and first-floor hallway.

Residents were home at the time but were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived, officials said.

The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen, family room and attached garage, and smoke damage could be found throughout the residence, officials said, though a majority of the living area was saved from fire. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

