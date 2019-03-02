 
Aurora moving Saturday farmers market to downtown

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 3/2/2019 4:37 PM
  • The Aurora Farmers Market will move out of the Aurora Transportation Center parking lot to a site downtown this year.

Fans of the Saturday-morning Aurora Farmers Market will be buying produce in a new location this year.

The city announced Saturday that it is moving the market out of the Aurora Transportation Center parking lot at 233 Broadway to a parking lot at 65 Water St., across from City Hall.

"We are so excited about returning to our roots and bringing the Aurora Farmers Market back into the heart of downtown," market manager Karla Thomas said in a news release. She said it will be "an ideal setting" for vendors and visitors.

"Patrons can easily expand their trip to the farmers market into a full Saturday experience for the family," Thomas said.

The 107th season begins June 8.

Thomas said the market will add children's activities, yoga classes, music and fitness classes.

Returning vendors include Theis Farm Market, Lopez Farms, Blue Freedom, Broadview Organic Farms, Tom's Organic, Van Laar's Fruit Farm, Six Generations Farming, Wurst Kitchen, Dick's Mini Donuts, Gandi the Juice Guru, The Cheese People, Frosted Fig, Draper's Raw Local Honey and Alice's Corner.

The city's Wednesday market will begin in July at the West Plaza shopping center on Galena Boulevard.

The Saturday market is the oldest continual market in the state, according to the city. It opened in April 1912 on River Street.

