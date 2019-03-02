21-year-old from Waukegan killed in Libertyville Township crash

hello

A 21-year-old man from Waukegan has died from injuries he suffered Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Liberty Township, authorities said.

The man was driving a 2013 Mazda 6 west on Peterson Road, just west of Route 137. For an unknown reason, the car crossed the concrete/grass median and entered the eastbound lanes of traffic, according to a preliminary investigation by the Lake County sheriff's office.

The Mazda was struck by a 2011 Toyota Sienna traveling east about 11 a.m., sheriff's police said. The driver was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, a 45-year-old woman from Johnsburg, and an 8-year-old passenger also were taken to Advocate Condell. They were treated for minor injuries and released.

The Lake County coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy of the man Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.