Truck crash closes lanes on I-290 in Elk Grove Village

Two of four lanes of an expressway in Elk Grove Village were closed early this afternoon after a small truck rolled over, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said the truck rolled over on the westbound side of I-290 at Biesterfield Road. It is not immediately known if the driver was injured.

Traffic was reported to be moving through two of the four lanes on the affected stretch of I-290 at roughly 1:30 p.m.