Feder: WGN-Channel 9 shines in February ratings

The just-ended February sweep was one for the books at WGN-Channel 9, Robert Feder writes.

The Tribune Broadcasting station's "WGN Morning News" finished first in total households and among viewers between 25 and 54, with year-to-year increases every hour from 4 to 10 a.m.

