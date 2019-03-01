Feder: WGN-Channel 9 shines in February ratings
Updated 3/1/2019 6:49 AM
The just-ended February sweep was one for the books at WGN-Channel 9, Robert Feder writes.
The Tribune Broadcasting station's "WGN Morning News" finished first in total households and among viewers between 25 and 54, with year-to-year increases every hour from 4 to 10 a.m.
