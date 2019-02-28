Metra riders hit with big delays all day

Metra is saying trains moving in and out of Union Station in Chicago "are still experiencing delays" as a result of a computer glitch that has plagued the station all day.

Metra had warned evening commuters to expect "extensive delays and crowding" for trains running out of Chicago's Union Station and said riders should consider finding other ways home to the suburbs.

The computer glitch has not yet been fixed, the commuter rail agency reported on metrarail.com.

The Union Pacific Northwest Line was further delayed Thursday evening because of a vehicle stuck on the tracks in Edison Park in Chicago, Metra said via Twitter.

Metra operated Burlington Northern Santa Fe trains on a "load and go" basis, with trains leaving when they are full and making all stops between Union Station and Downers Grove Main Street or all stops between Downers Grove Main Street and Aurora. Inbound service was "extremely limited" on BNSF, Metra's busiest line.

Evening trains were running an hour or more late. A train that was supposed to leave at 3:19 p.m. got out of the station two hours later, and the train scheduled for 5:02 p.m. was running an hour behind.

All Metra lines out of Union Station were seeing delays. The CTA honored Metra passes during the evening rush but has stopped doing so.

People at Union Station were being routed away from the concourses and into the Great Hall to prevent overcrowding, Metra announced. A professional squash tournament in the Great Hall added to the crowding.

The trouble stems from communications issues with Amtrak's automated system, spokesman Marc Magliari said. Switching over to manual control "leads to delays," he said.

"Operating safely is our priority. There's no choice between operating safely and operating quickly," Magliari said, offering an apology to Amtrak and Metra riders.

The problem cropped up at 8:35 a.m., turning later commutes into marathons. Trains between Union Station and Western Station were briefly halted around 9:45 a.m. Frustrated commuters reported sitting in rail cars for nearly three hours.

"Hey Metra at what point does offering a refund for absolutely failing to deliver acceptable service levels kick in?" BNSF rider Karl Cordes of Naperville asked on Twitter.

He experienced a two-hour delay and a train ride that lasted 2 hours and 36 minutes.

"The mood in the car was one of frustration, most people (had) heads down in their phones and laptops trying to work," Cordes said.

Trains that use Ogilvie Transportation Center aren't affected by the signal problem but are likely to be more crowded.