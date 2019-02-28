Aurora man sentenced to 12 years for attacking ex-girlfriend

An Aurora man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend months after they broke up, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Larry X. Lawson, 21, pleaded guilty on Oct. 19, 2018, to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery, a news release said.

After the victim ended the relationship and took steps to avoid him, Lawson, of the 300 block of High Street, continued to contact her, sending threatening messages, authorities said.

On Nov. 19, 2017, several months after the relationship ended, the victim was checking messages on her phone while in her car in her driveway when Lawson opened the door, grabbed her phone and tried to pull her out of the car. As she resisted, Lawson slashed the victim's neck and left cheek with a sharp object, causing a wound that needed 12 stitches, the release said.

Authorities said the victim was left with permanent scars.

After the attack, Lawson fled to Kentucky, where he was eventually arrested. Lawson must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence and receives credit for 444 days served in Kane County jail.