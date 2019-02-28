4 dead, including two kids, in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet
Updated 2/28/2019 8:35 AM
Police say a man, a woman and two young children are dead in Joliet in what's being investigated as apparent slayings and suicide.
The Joliet Police Department says in a statement that the four were found dead shortly after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after officers responded to a report of a shooting.
Police say they found the four dead on the second story of a home. An investigation is ongoing, but police say no one is being sought in connection with the deaths.
A person who answered the phone early Thursday at the department didn't have additional information. The Will County Coroner's Office didn't immediately release information about the deaths.
