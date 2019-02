One dead, two injured in Aurora fire

hello

Aurora firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that killed one person and injured two others Wednesday in Aurora. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

One person was killed and two were injured Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a multifamily complex in Aurora. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

One person was killed and two were injured Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a multifamily complex in Aurora, authorities said.

A fire department spokesman said the ages and sex of the victims were not immediately available.

Both of the injured people were being treated Wednesday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Carnation Court at 1:57 p.m., the spokesman said. Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

More details are expected to be available Wednesday night.