Flash mob makes DuPage Care Center residents 'Happy'

A monthlong celebration of recreation therapy at the DuPage Care Center in Wheaton culminated Wednesday in a "flash mob" that had staff members and residents, singing and dancing to "Happy" by Pharrell Williams.

Susan Coblentz, the center's manager of recreation therapy, said the dance was designed to surprise residents and help brighten their day.

"This teaches them about recreation therapy, and it definitely teaches them how to have fun," she said.

During the past month, residents learned about various leisure activities, including the chance to enjoy a spa day, from a staff of 12. Such activities give residents ideas for things to do in their leisure time to make life better, Coblentz said.

"Quality of life," she said. "That is what it's all about."

Renee Anderson, president of the center's residents council, called the staff "just wonderful.

"We couldn't do it without them," Anderson said. "It makes you enjoy the program more and more."