4-year-old girl killed, 5-month-old girl and a woman injured in Aurora fire

Aurora firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured a 5-month-old girl and 25-year-old woman Wednesday in Aurora. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

A 4-year-old girl died Wednesday afternoon and a 5-month-old girl is hurt after a fire at a multifamily complex in Aurora, officials said.

A 25-year-old woman also was injured in the fire at the four-unit townhouse on the 1800 block of Carnation Court on the west side of the city, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

They were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital before being taken by air to Loyola University Medical Center, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 1:57 p.m., the spokesman said. Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

Fire officials say they will release more information about the ongoing investigation when it becomes available.