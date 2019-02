20 percent of Arlington Heights school absent due to flu symptoms

The flu has hit students especially hard at South Middle School in Arlington Heights with over 20 percent calling in sick Wednesday.

School officials said 192 students of 884 total were absent with reported flu-like symptoms Wednesday. That's an increase from 181 students who were absent with flu symptoms on Tuesday, 23 of whom left during the school day.

Thirty students are confirmed to have influenza, officials said.

"We will continue to track reported cases and consult the Cook County Health Department," school officials said in a letter to parents on Tuesday. "Health Department guidelines include good and frequent hand washing with soap and water and keeping your children home when they are ill."

The school is reminding families that the district has an online absence form at https://www.sd25.org/Page/1042 in addition to the absence phone line.

"We are wishing all those home sick a speedy recovery and appreciate your ongoing communication and support," the letter said. "We are very ready to say 'good-bye' to February and 'hello' to the month of March!"

The Cook County Public Health Department's latest report on flu, for the week ending Feb. 16, called influenza activity high, based on 2.2 percent of emergency room visits being due to flu-like illnesses, 1.54 percent of outpatient provider visits also due to such illnesses, and 4.3 percent of deaths associated with pneumonia or flu.

Just more than 7 percent of deaths being associated with pneumonia or flu would be an epidemic, the report said.

Before this week, the county reported only one outbreak of flu-like illnesses in a school this flu season.