Watch live: Lindenhurst village president candidates debate

hello

Ryan Brandes, left, and Dominic Marturano, right, are candidates for Lindenhurst village president.

Lindenhurst village president candidates Dominic Marturano and Ryan Brandes will be meeting with the Daily Herald Editorial Board this afternoon, and you can watch the interview live starting at 5 p.m. via the Daily Herald's Facebook page.

Marturano is seeking his second term as village president and previously served eight years on the village board. He is leading the Lindenhurst Best Choice slate, which also features trustee candidates Dawn Czarny, Patrick John Dunham and Heath Rosen in a race for three board seats.

Brandes, who is the deputy housing authority director in North Chicago, sits atop the Lindenhurst United for Change slate, which also features trustee hopefuls Stacey Kramer, Trak Patel and Casandra Slade.

The tune in to the interview, visit www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/.