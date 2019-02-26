 
Politics

Watch live: Lindenhurst village president candidates debate

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/26/2019 5:05 PM
hello
  • Ryan Brandes, left, and Dominic Marturano, right, are candidates for Lindenhurst village president.

    Ryan Brandes, left, and Dominic Marturano, right, are candidates for Lindenhurst village president.

Lindenhurst village president candidates Dominic Marturano and Ryan Brandes will be meeting with the Daily Herald Editorial Board this afternoon, and you can watch the interview live starting at 5 p.m. via the Daily Herald's Facebook page.

Marturano is seeking his second term as village president and previously served eight years on the village board. He is leading the Lindenhurst Best Choice slate, which also features trustee candidates Dawn Czarny, Patrick John Dunham and Heath Rosen in a race for three board seats.

Brandes, who is the deputy housing authority director in North Chicago, sits atop the Lindenhurst United for Change slate, which also features trustee hopefuls Stacey Kramer, Trak Patel and Casandra Slade.

The tune in to the interview, visit www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 