Viatorian Barth never taught a class, but was a beloved teacher of life lessons

Brother Dale Barth in his office at St. Viator High School, in 1975. Barth directed maintenance staff at the Arlington Heights school for more than 20 years. Courtesy of Viatorian Community

Brother Dale Barth never taught a class at St. Viator High School, but many graduates remember him as their favorite teacher -- of life lessons -- in thinking back to their years there.

Barth directed the maintenance staff at St. Viator for more than 20 years, from 1967 to 1990, and most recently lived in the retirement wing of the Viatorian Province Center in Arlington Heights.

Barth passed away Thursday. He was 75.

Alan Baumgartner, a retired sergeant with the Arlington Heights Police Department, was one of many students who worked for Barth at the school. He remembers Barth's penchant for cowboy boots and Johnny Cash music, but mostly he remembered the unconditional friendship.

"His office was a great place to hang out; it was very casual, very welcoming," Baumgartner said. "He was just there for you."

Pat Bucaro of Prospect Heights and his two older brothers also worked for Barth. They remember many days of cleaning out lockers and sweeping the gym floor, as well as helping Barth run Bingo nights every week, but their loyalty stretched beyond their work hours.

"He was a sweetheart of a guy," Bucaro said. "He was tough, but good. You always knew where you stood with him."

Barth grew up in Peoria, where he first experienced the Viatorians as teachers at Spalding Institute. He professed his first vows as a religious brother in 1963 and his first assignment was to help maintain grounds at a Viatorian-run retreat house, Villa Desiderata in Woodstock.

From there, Barth went to St. Viator and joined many other Viatorians on staff. One of the students at the time, who later joined the community and now serves as Superior General, was the Rev. Robert M. Egan. Heo will deliver the homily at Barth's funeral Wednesday.

"He just had this sixth sense about kids," Egan said. "He could sense if something was bothering them, and he listened until it finally came out. Kids knew he was there for them and that he would do anything for them."

When Barth left St. Viator, he worked in Viatorian parishes in Las Vegas, Chicago, Bourbonnais and Kankakee, bringing his gift for listening and accompaniment to parish families. He eventually was ordained a permanent deacon.

In his retirement, Barth lived at the Province Center for 11 years, where he frequently could be seen tooling around in his wheelchair, inspecting all of the activities going on across its large campus.

Visitation for Barth will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Lauterburg-Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 434 W. Park St. in Arlington Heights. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.