Lightfoot vs. Preckwinkle: Chicago will make historic choice in April

CHICAGO -- Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot will face Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in a runoff to become Chicago's next mayor.

The race will guarantee the nation's third-largest city will be led the next four years by a black woman -- a first for Chicago.

Preckwinkle was the second-highest vote-getter in Tuesday's field of 14 and advances to an April 2 runoff with top vote-getter Lightfoot. They are trying to succeed Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who did not seek re-election.

Lightfoot was an appointee of Emanuel's to two separate policing boards before announcing plans to run against him. Lightfoot, the first openly gay woman to run for Chicago mayor, has been critical of efforts to reform the Chicago Police Department in the wake of the 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white police officer.

Preckwinkle, who made a campaign issue out of the same shooting, previously served 19 years on the City Council and was a Chicago Public Schools teacher.

Lightfoot and Preckwinkle led a field of 14 that included a member of the Daley family that has dominated Chicago politics for much of the last six decades. William Daley, a former U.S. Commerce secretary who, like Emanuel, served as White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama, announced his concession from the race just before 10 p.m. His father, Richard J. Daley, and brother, Richard M. Daley, held the city's top job for nearly 43 years of a 55-year span before Emanuel took the oath in 2011.

Emanuel's decision not to seek a third term drew some of the biggest names in state and municipal government as would-be successors, along with some political newcomers with strong support. But none figured to get enough votes to avoid a two-candidate faceoff.