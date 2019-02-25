'We called her a superwoman': Northwest suburban Army vet Jill Morgenthaler dies

Decorated Northwest suburban veteran Jill Morgenthaler -- who was among the first women to enter Army boot camp and later had a dramatic staredown with Saddam Hussein -- died unexpectedly Saturday while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, family and friends said.

Morgenthaler, 64, of Mount Prospect, was on a scuba diving trip with a group when she returned to the boat, became sick and fainted. She was unable to be revived, said her daughter, Jamie Chambers.

Family members suspect Morgenthaler may have suffered a heart or circulatory problem, since she experienced a pulmonary embolism 15 years ago. Her cause of death is still pending an autopsy.

Morgenthaler, who retired as an Army colonel after more than three decades of active and reserve duty, was one of 83 female cadets to arrive at boot camp in 1975 as part of the inaugural class of women in the Army, according to her online biography.

She rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the first woman battalion commander in the 88th Regional Support Command, and later the first woman brigade commander in the 84th Division. She was awarded the Bronze Star in 2004 after serving 10 months in Iraq, and upon retirement in 2006, the Legion of Merit.

She was handling press operations during the trial of Hussein when the shackled former Iraqi dictator began to stare at her as he was leaving the courtroom. She stared back, until he finally averted his eyes, and shouted in Arabic, "Kill her."

In 2005, she became the first woman to run Illinois' homeland security department under then-Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Making her first run for public office in 2008, Morgenthaler was the Democratic challenger to the Republican Peter Roskam for the 6th Congressional District, in which she collected 42 percent of the vote.

In recent years, Morgenthaler was on the international speakers circuit giving keynote addresses and seminars on leadership. She wrote "The Courage to Take Command: Leadership Lessons from a Military Trailblazer," in 2014.

"She was just in Dubai. She wanted to become an international speaker and she did," said Kitty Kurth, Morgenthaler's campaign spokeswoman during her 2008 congressional campaign. "When we started working together when she was a newbie candidate for Congress, she was fine, but I watched her through the course of the campaign get better and better. Then after the campaign she decided she really wanted to be a great speaker, and an inspirational speaker."

Morgenthaler's 2013 TEDx Talk, "Fake It 'Til You Make It," has some 54,000 views. She was also president of the National Speakers Association Illinois, and a member of the National Speakers Association and Toastmasters International.

She had a slate of scheduled speaking engagements through this year, Chambers said.

"We called her a superwoman," Chambers said. "She jumped full on into anything she remotely cared about."

Growing up in Pennsylvania in a military family, Morgenthaler moved to Des Plaines in 1991 where she and her husband Kerry raised their two children. After major floods in 2008 and 2012 near their Big Bend Drive neighborhood, the couple relocated to Mount Prospect.

Funeral arrangements are pending.