Teen charged with selling fake school parking permits

A student at Fremd High School in Palatine was charged with forgery Feb. 5 after police and school administrators learned he was making and selling fake parking permits to other students, according to a news release from the Palatine Police Department.

The student, 18-year-old Christian Zukowski from Hoffman Estates, was selling the permits for more than $200 each, the release said.

Detectives found six fake permits during their investigation, according to the release.

Zukowski's next court date has been set for March 7 at 10:30 a.m.