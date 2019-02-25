Teen charged with selling fake school parking permits
Updated 2/25/2019 8:28 PM
A student at Fremd High School in Palatine was charged with forgery Feb. 5 after police and school administrators learned he was making and selling fake parking permits to other students, according to a news release from the Palatine Police Department.
The student, 18-year-old Christian Zukowski from Hoffman Estates, was selling the permits for more than $200 each, the release said.
Detectives found six fake permits during their investigation, according to the release.
Zukowski's next court date has been set for March 7 at 10:30 a.m.
