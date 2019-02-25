Feder: B96 hires 'Kenzie K' to host middays

hello

WBBM 96.3-FM is banking on a radio personality from the Tampa Bay area to boost the Entercom Top 40 station's record-low ratings in middays, Robert Feder writes.

Makenzie Kramer, known on the air as "Kenzie K," has been hired to host from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at B96, starting Tuesday. She replaces Nikki Imbracsio, who was cut after 10 years as midday personality.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.