Feder: B96 hires 'Kenzie K' to host middays
Updated 2/25/2019 7:04 AM
WBBM 96.3-FM is banking on a radio personality from the Tampa Bay area to boost the Entercom Top 40 station's record-low ratings in middays, Robert Feder writes.
Makenzie Kramer, known on the air as "Kenzie K," has been hired to host from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at B96, starting Tuesday. She replaces Nikki Imbracsio, who was cut after 10 years as midday personality.
