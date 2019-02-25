Crashes closes Addison Street
Updated 2/25/2019 6:38 AM
hello
Addison Street is closed between Lake and Oak streets in Addison due to a crash, Sigalert is reporting.
The cause of the crash and the number of injuries are unknown at this time.
People are urged to avoid the area.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.