Authorities on scene of hazmat situation at Dirksen Federal Building
Updated 2/25/2019 9:26 AM
A level 2 hazmat situation at the Dirksen Federal Building has closed streets in downtown Chicago, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
The Chicago Fire Deparment is on the scene and conducting an investigation into the possible hazardous material.
Jackson Boulevard is closed between Clark and Dearborn streets.
