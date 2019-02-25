Aurora releases names of officers injured in shooting

hello

Aurora police have released the names and photos of the six officers injured during a mass shooting Feb. 15 at the Henry Pratt Co.

Five employees of the company were killed when a man who was being fired after 15 years on the job opened fire with a handgun. The gunman was killed in a shootout with police inside the warehouse.

All six officers are said to be recovering.

"We want to introduce you to the brave police officers who were injured during the shooting incident on Feb. 15 at the Henry Pratt facility. We are so grateful for their continued recovery and wish for their speedy return to service," police officials said in posts on Facebook and Twitter.

Five of the officers were shot; another was injured in an unspecified manner.

The officers were John Cebulski, who has worked for Aurora for more than 30 years; James Zegar, a 26-year veteran; Reynaldo Rivera, an officer for 24 years; Marco Gomez, employed almost 14 years; Adam Miller, a 4-year; and Diego Avila, who has been with the department for more than 2 years.

Officials also expressed gratitude to the families of the officers.

"We know that the sacrifice of public service extends to law enforcement families and loved ones, and we remain ever-thankful for you, especially during our most trying times," the release said. It also thanked the public for its support and asked the community to respect the privacy of the officers as they heal.

"There will be plenty of time for them to tell their story and many opportunities for us to remind them how thankful we are for their service," the statement concluded.

The last of the injured officers was released from the hospital on Thursday.