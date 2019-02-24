North Barrington man dies after SUV hits parked truck in Palatine

hello

A 53-year-old North Barrington man died Saturday after an apparent medical emergency led to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Palatine.

Michael J. Moncek was pronounced dead at 7:52 p.m. Saturday, at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was taken after the crash.

A 53-year-old woman riding with Moncek also was taken to Northwest Community, where she was treated and released, according to Palatine police.

Police said officers responding to the crash just before 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of West Palatine Road and North Quentin Road found Moncek suffering from a medical emergency.

Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, police determined Moncek's Lexus LX570 SUV was traveling west in the 700 block of West Palatine Road when it struck the rear of an unoccupied 2008 GMC box truck that was parked on the road's north shoulder.

A portion of Palatine Road just east of Quentin Road was closed for almost four hours while police investigated the scene. The crash remains under investigation, police said.