Longtime Wheeling Trustee Ken Brady dies

Wheeling village Trustee Ken Brady, who for decades helped shape the growth of the community and advocated for efforts to enhance its appearance, died Saturday at 77.

"He was a great example of somebody who was involved in the community," Village President Pat Horcher said Sunday.

Besides his 14 years on the village board, Horcher noted Brady's his long tenure on the village's plan commission, his involvement with the Wheeling Garden Club and his work for Wheeling Helping Hands, a not-for-profit volunteer organization dedicated to raising funds for Wheeling Police and Fire department charities.

"He was an example for everybody," Horcher said.

According to his biography on the village website, Brady was born in Chicago and graduated from Gordon Tech High School. He then attended Washburn Trade School, specializing in carpentry and receiving his Journeyman's Certificate in 1965.

A Wheeling resident since 1967, Brady worked as a construction project manager prior to his retirement.

Before being elected village trustee in 2005, Brady served for 17 years on the plan commission, including a stint as its chairman. As chairman, he helped implement beautification projects that added landscaping throughout the village and brick pavers to the narrow parkways along Milwaukee Avenue, and initiated the push to upgrade the village's comprehensive plan and zoning ordinances.

He said he sought public office to help the set the course for Wheeling's future and its "friendly, small town atmosphere."

In 2017, he told the Daily Herald that he drew on his experience as a carpenter and builder in his years on the plan commission and village board.

"I have seen the best and worst in building design, site layout, owners operations, that can make or break a business. I feel my experience has helped make a difference in the design and quality of buildings in our town," he said.

His civic involvement also included membership in the Knights of Columbus, for which he was a Grand Knight and a life membership in the Wheeling Historical Society.

Brady's death comes a short time after the passing in December of former Village President Judy Abruscato and longtime Plan Commission member Pam Dorband in November.