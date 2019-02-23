Two injured in three vehicle crash in Avon Township

Police say that a red light violation caused a three-vehicle crash Friday evening in Avon Township that injured two people.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., Lake County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Rollins Road and Route 45 and found three vehicles with major damage.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 22-year-old Round Lake Beach man was eastbound on Rollins Road entered the intersection at Route 45 while the light was red, striking a northbound 2005 Honda Accord, driven by a 33-year-old man of Grayslake, police said in a news release. The Honda then struck a 2013 Subaru Legacy driven by a 54-year-old man of Third Lake.

The driver of the Chevrolet was ejected from his vehicle, police said. He and the driver of the Honda were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver and a 16-year-old female passenger in the Subaru were uninjured.

No tickets have yet been issued. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.