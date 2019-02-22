Crystal Lake couple pleads guilty to bank robberies in five towns

A Crystal Lake man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a string of bank robberies in northern Illinois that netted him and his wife $13,633.

Daniel Plushkis, 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery and admitted to two other bank robberies as part of a plea agreement before U.S. District Judge Frederick Kapala. Jessica Plushkis, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to two counts of aiding and abetting a bank robbery, authorities said.

In his plea agreement, Daniel Plushkis admitted to committing five bank robberies in December 2017 in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Cary, Huntley and Streamwood. He wore a disguise, including a long fake beard and sunglasses, for all robberies, authorities said.

In her plea agreement, Jessica Plushkis admitted to aiding and abetting her husband in committing two of those robberies in December 2017 in Algonquin and Arlington Heights.

The couple was captured during a Dec. 23, 2017 heist. A private citizen apprehended Daniel Plushkis in the parking lot of the TCF Bank at 103 S. Randall Road in Algonquin that he had just robbed. Jessica Plushkis was waiting in a car in the parking lot while her husband robbed the bank located within a grocery store, according to their plea agreements.

Daniel Plushkis was captured before he made it back to the vehicle. Jessica Plushkis attempted to flee but was pulled over by police as she exited the parking lot, authorities said.

Each count to which the duo pleaded guilty carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release of up to three years after imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing for Jessica Plushkis is set for 2:30 p.m. May 28, and for Daniel Plushkis at 2 p.m. June 25.

The Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Cary, Crystal Lake, Huntley and Streamwood police departments assisted in the investigation.