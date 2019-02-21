Barrington candidates discuss village's development priorities

Potential development in Barrington is among the issues being addressed by four candidates seeking three village trustee seats in the April 2 election.

Trustees Ryan Julian and Jason Lohmeyer will be joined on the ballot by first-time candidates Kate Duncan and Emily Young. Duncan, who was appointed to the advisory plan commission and zoning board of appeals in September, is running with Julian and Lohmeyer under the "Barrington Proud" banner. Three 4-year terms are up for election.

All four candidates participated in a joint Daily Herald Editorial Board interview and addressed issues including the potential for commercial and residential development.

Young, 25, a development and communications manager at Impact Behavioral Health Partners, said there are opportunities that should be pursued in Barrington, such as affordable housing for those with mental health issues or disabilities. She also said the village should be aggressive in seeking commercial development.

"I don't we necessarily think we want to wait for people to come to us when we're talking about new development," Young said. "I think we need to get out into the community and ask people what they want to see."

Lohmeyer, 48, a director of finance at Lifeline Vascular Care, said the village has been seeking potential commercial development by attending trade shows and using other means. He said the 101 West apartment building on Liberty Street is an example of new housing stock that's been constructed since he was elected in 2015.

"We have brokered or tried to work with a number of different opportunities to be able to close those (development) gaps," Lohmeyer said.

Duncan, 40, a partner at the Akerman LLP law firm who's in the land use and development practice, said she has ideas on what type of projects would be appropriate for Barrington, including opportunities downtown.

"I think some of those spaces are ripe for additional commercial development and additional businesses and restaurants and shops because that will enhance what we already have (downtown) and really make it thrive," Duncan said. "I think there is an opportunity, perhaps, for some more limited multifamily housing."

Julian, 69, is a retired telecommunications and finance professional who won a 2-year trustee seat in 2017. Beyond trying to lure more development downtown, he said it would be worthwhile to create more interest in the Northwest Highway corridor.

"I think there's probably room for more apartments," Julian added. "Not quite sure where they'd go or how, because scale is always an important issue."