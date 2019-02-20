Watch now: Livestream of interview with Prospect Heights mayoral candidates

Nicholas Helmer, left, and Lawrence Rosenthal, right, are candidates for Prospect Heights mayor in the 2019 election.

The Daily Herald is livestreaming a joint interview with the two candidates in the race for mayor of Prospect Heights.

If you can't watch the interview live, it will be available on the Daily Herald Facebook page and on dailyherald.com shortly after the livestream ends.

Incumbent Mayor Nicholas Helmer and challenger Lawrence Rosenthal will be questioned by Daily Herald opinion editor Jim Slusher and writer Eric Peterson.

The race features Helmer in a bid for re-election as mayor, challenged by Rosenthal, who is current Prospect Heights alderman for Ward 2.