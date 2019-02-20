In case you missed it: Livestream of interview with Prospect Heights mayoral candidates

hello

Nicholas Helmer, left, and Lawrence Rosenthal, right, are candidates for Prospect Heights mayor in the 2019 election.

The Daily Herald livestreamed a joint interview with the two candidates in the race for mayor of Prospect Heights.

The interview is also available on the Daily Herald Facebook page.

Incumbent Mayor Nicholas Helmer and challenger Lawrence Rosenthal were questioned by Daily Herald opinion editor Jim Slusher and writer Eric Peterson.

The race features Helmer in a bid for re-election as mayor, challenged by Rosenthal, who is current Prospect Heights alderman for Ward 2.