Watch live: Interview with Buffalo Grove mayoral candidates

hello

Mike Terson, left, and Beverly Sussman, right, are candidates for Buffalo Grove mayor in the 2019 election.

The Daily Herald is livestreaming video of a joint interview Wednesday of the two candidates in the race for village president of Buffalo Grove.

The forum is available on dailyherald.com and on the Daily Herald Facebook page.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, incumbent Village President Beverly Sussman and challenger Michael Terson are being questioned by Daily Herald opinion editor Jim Slusher and writer Steve Zalusky.

For those who can't watch live, the video also will be posted for replay on dailyherald.com shortly after the forum.

The race features Sussman in a bid for a second term as village president, challenged by Terson who served one term as a village trustee from 2011 to 2015.