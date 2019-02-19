Snow, ice, expected Wednesday morning. Here's what you need to know.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties Wednesday morning.

A wintry mix of ice and snow is expected to hit the area at about 3 a.m. then linger through 3 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

Up to 2 inches of snow is expected during the day, along with an additional tenth-of-an-inch of ice, officials said.

The ice and snow could result in slick travel conditions during the rush hour commute Wednesday morning, officials said. People are urged to give themselves extra time when leaving.