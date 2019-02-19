 
News

Senior community fulfills Grayslake woman's wish to see sisters again

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 2/19/2019 8:30 PM
hello
  • Mary Perucca, 85, hugs her sister Dorothy, left, on Tuesday at Travanse Living senior community in Grayslake.

      Mary Perucca, 85, hugs her sister Dorothy, left, on Tuesday at Travanse Living senior community in Grayslake. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Linda Perucca takes a photo of her mother, Mary Perucca, 85, left, and her three younger sisters Tuesday at Travanse Living in Grayslake. Mary hadn't seen her sisters since 2015. Travanse Living orchestrated the reunion after Linda won its essay contest.

      Linda Perucca takes a photo of her mother, Mary Perucca, 85, left, and her three younger sisters Tuesday at Travanse Living in Grayslake. Mary hadn't seen her sisters since 2015. Travanse Living orchestrated the reunion after Linda won its essay contest. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Mary Perucca, 85, left, shares a toast with her three sisters Tuesday at Travanse Living in Grayslake. She hasn't seen her sisters since 2015.

      Mary Perucca, 85, left, shares a toast with her three sisters Tuesday at Travanse Living in Grayslake. She hasn't seen her sisters since 2015. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Mary Perucca, 85, left, laughs with her three sisters from Indiana, and her daughter Linda, right, as well as Chris Andersen, executive director of Travanse Livingin Grayslake on Tuesday.

      Mary Perucca, 85, left, laughs with her three sisters from Indiana, and her daughter Linda, right, as well as Chris Andersen, executive director of Travanse Livingin Grayslake on Tuesday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Mary Perucca, an 85-year-old resident of Travanse Living at Grayslake, was beginning to think she would never see her three younger sisters again.

Because of her health, Perucca hadn't seen her siblings since 2015 and wasn't even able to attend her eldest sister's funeral in 2017. She missed them terribly.

"Times were very, very tough when I was little because of the depression," Mary Perucca said. "So we were real close because that's all we had."

But on Tuesday, the staff at the senior living community orchestrated a long-overdue reunion. The three sisters were driven from Indiana to see Perucca.

"I just had kind of resigned myself to thinking that I had already seen them the last time," Perucca said Tuesday. "And now I get to do it again."

The reunion happened because Perucca's daughter Linda Perucca wrote an essay about how badly her mother wanted to see her sisters and entered it in a Christmas wish competition hosted by Travanse.

Perucca and her sisters would have met up sooner, but bad weather kept them apart until Tuesday afternoon.

The three sisters will receive a six-night hotel stay courtesy of Travanse.

The siblings also will see "Million Dollar Quartet" together at the Marriott in Lincolnshire.

"There is no greater gift than family, which is why we are so excited to make such a wish come true," said Chris Andersen, Travanse Living at Grayslake's executive director.

• Daily Herald photographer John Starks contributed to this report

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 