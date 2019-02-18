South Elgin animal shelter looking for military veterans

If you're a military veteran and want to volunteer to help dogs -- who in turn might help you -- a South Elgin animal shelter is looking for you.

The new military veterans program at Anderson Animal Shelter kicked into full swing this year after a $50,000 fundraising effort in November and the hiring of part-time program coordinator Paul Augustine in late December.

Augustine, a U.S. Army veteran, said he especially hopes to work with veterans who, like him, went through combat and are experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder. "I think volunteering that time will be very helpful for them," he said. "It gives them something important to do. ... Providing value, providing opportunities to these veterans is really important."

The military veterans program has four components, Augustine said:

• Giving a 50 percent discount on cat and dog adoption fees to veterans.

• Building a team of veterans who volunteer on Saturdays to interact with the dogs, including taking the animals on walks and training them, to help them become ready for adoption. Eventually, there will be specialized training for volunteers willing to work with dogs with behavior issues, typically due to stress, abuse or lack of learning, Augustine said.

• Assembling a team of veterans willing to foster animals waiting to be adopted.

• Setting up a network of support for veterans, military personnel, reservists and National Guard members whose pets need temporary housing, including food and medical care, due to reasons such as illness.

The no-kill shelter in South Elgin helps about 4,000 pets find adoptive homes each year. Barrett Stillings, its chief advancement officer, said donors came through at the shelter's gala in November by giving $50,000 to the new program. That covers Augustine's salary, discounted adoption fees, foster care costs and more, he said.

"We are so excited about this," Stilling said, crediting CEO Beth Foster's vision for the program.

Augustine said he served in the Army from 2001 to 2005, including a 10-month deployment to Iraq that ended when he was injured by a grenade explosion. His own dog, who's been with him for almost 12 years, has been immensely helpful to his well-being, he said.

He feels lucky to have the shelter job, he said, because it combines his love for dogs and his desire to help other veterans.

"Considering the struggles I've been through, I want to help any man or woman who's been in the service and needs any help they can get," he said.

So far one veteran has signed up for the program. The only requirement is to be honorably discharged. No prior experience with animals is needed.

Anyone interested can contact Augustine at (847) 697-2880, ext. 59, or paugustine@andersonanimalshelter.org.