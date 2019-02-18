Police source: Brothers say Smollett staged attack after threatening letter

hello

Two brothers told police that "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett staged an attack on himself because he was upset a threatening letter he received a week prior did not get enough attention, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News on Monday.

Detectives are investigating the allegation but have not confirmed it to be true, the official said.

• For the full report, visit abc7chicago.com.