Police source: Brothers say Smollett staged attack after threatening letter

 
ABC 7 Chicago
Updated 2/18/2019 7:12 PM
    Jussie Smollett

Two brothers told police that "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett staged an attack on himself because he was upset a threatening letter he received a week prior did not get enough attention, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News on Monday.

Detectives are investigating the allegation but have not confirmed it to be true, the official said.

