Police: Round Lake Beach man tried to tackle officer, take his gun

hello

A Round Lake Beach man is facing charges alleging he knocked a police officer to the ground and attempted to take his firearm Sunday, authorities said.

Marcos G. Ortega-Vincente, 30, of the 900 block of North Kenilworth Drive, is charged with attempting to disarm a police officer, aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated resisting arrest following the struggle at 7:59 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The unidentified police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment after the altercation, but was since released and is recovering from his injuries, according to police.

Round Lake Beach police said they received a call for a well-being check Sunday night regarding a truck parked in the middle of the road in the 900 block of Kenilworth, authorities said.

The responding officer found the truck parked in a driveway nearby and saw Ortega-Vincente slumped over in the driver's seat, police said. Ortega-Vincente appeared intoxicated when the officer woke him, authorities say.

According to police, the officer tried to help Ortega-Vincente into the home, but the Round Lake Beach man was unable to unlock the front door, then wandered into the roadway. As the officer attempted to get him out of the road, Ortega-Vincente tried to tackle the officer and take his weapon, police said.

Ortega-Vincente was arrested and taken to a Round Lake Beach police holding facility, where he remains awaiting a bond court appearance Tuesday.