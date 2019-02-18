All quiet as Pratt Co. reopens Aurora facility

It was quiet outside the Henry Pratt Co. building Monday morning in Aurora, where the business reopened just days after five employees were killed by a gunman angry about losing his job.

There were no obvious signs of workers either inside or outside the facility at 641 Archer Ave., but occasional well-wishers stopped to leave flowers or notes at a makeshift memorial that includes white wooden crosses for the victims -- Russell Beyer of Yorkville; Vincente Juarez of Oswego; Clayton Parks of Elgin; Josh Kinkard of Oswego; and Trevor Wehner of Sheridan.

Skyler DeNoyer, 18, an Aurora University student from Plainfield, brought flowers and a note. "Everyone is in a state of mourning," DeNoyer said.

She said she wants to let Pratt employees know the university and community are thinking about them, even as the conversation on social media turns to other issues, such as gun control.

She deliberately placed her note and a bouquet of roses "in plain sight," she said, because the message "ultimately comes down to those people (Pratt employees.)"

DeNoyer's note reads "Aurora University students and the Aurora community are with you. May you heal in time and peace."

DeNoyer said she commutes to the Aurora campus and had left before it went on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Besides the five crosses installed by Greg Zanis of Aurora, there was a small display of flowers and candles right outside the door to the Pratt offices.

On Saturday evening, Scott Hall, chief executive officer Mueller Water Products, Pratt's parent company, called Friday "basically the worst day our company has ever had."