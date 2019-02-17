Suspect sought after man, 18, injured in overnight shooting in Aurora

hello

Aurora police are looking for witnesses and information about a shooting early Sunday that left an 18-year-old Montgomery man critically injured.

Police responded about 12:30 a.m. to the 400 block of East Park Avenue and found the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, sitting in a vehicle parked in a driveway, police said on Facebook.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he underwent surgery and continues to be treated, police said.

"At this time, it appears that whoever shot the man approached the vehicle on foot and then opened fire. There is no suspect description," the Facebook post states.

Anyone with any knowledge of the shooting is asked to call the investigations unit at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000.