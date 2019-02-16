Aurora cops name shooting victims, update conditions of wounded officers

Aurora police on Saturday morning said all five officers wounded in Friday's shooting rampage at the Henry Pratt manufacturing warehouse at 641 Archer Ave. are recovering under the care of area physicians.

They also identified all five shooting victims -- from Elgin, DeKalb, Yorkville and two from Oswego -- and provided more information on the shooter, 45-year-old Gary Montez Martin of Aurora.

They did not name the officers, all males, but identified them like this:

• A 39-year-old with 13 years of service in Aurora suffered a gunshot wound to his lower extremity and is in stable condition.

• A 52-year-old with 25 years of service suffered a gunshot wound to his upper extremity. He was treated and will be released from the hospital later this morning.

• A 52-year-old with 24 years of service was shot in a lower extremity and was treated and released from a hospital yesterday.

• A 53-year-old with 30 years of service suffered a gunshot wound to the lower extremity and was treated at an area hospital.

• A 24-year-old with just less than four years of service suffered a series of shrapnel wounds to the upper extremity. He is being treated and is in stable condition at a hospital.

• A 23-year-old with two years of service suffered a minor injury while responding to the incident not related to gunfire.

All of the officers' injuries are considered not life-threatening.

Police also provided information regarding the employees of Henry Pratt who were victims of yesterday's shooting.

• Clayton Parks, of Elgin, was the human resources manager.

• Trevor Wehner, of DeKalb, was a human resources intern and a student at Northern Illinois University.

• Russell Beyer, of Yorkville, was a mold operator.

• Vicente Juarez of Oswego, was a stock room attendant and fork lift operator.

• Josh Pinkard, of Oswego, was the plant manager.

• Another shooting victim, a male employee, was treated at an area hospital for gunshot wounds that are not considered life threatening.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the victims were in the same general area of the Henry Pratt facility.

Martin, of the 1900 block of Selmarten Road, was being fired after 15 years at the company when the shooting began.

Police said he had six arrests by the Aurora police, including for traffic and domestic violence-related issues. His last arrest in Aurora was in 2008 for violating an order of protection. His last arrest was in 2017 by Oswego police for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Police said the shooter was issued an Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) Card in January 2014. On March 6, 2014, he applied to purchase a handgun from a local gun dealer in Aurora and took possession of a Smith and Wesson 40-caliber handgun five days later from that same local dealer.

On March 16, 2014, he applied for a concealed carry permit at an unknown location. During the fingerprinting and background process, it was discovered he had a felony conviction for aggravated assault out of Mississippi. The date of that conviction was Aug. 3, 1995. Once the felony conviction was discovered, the offender's concealed carry permit was rejected, and his FOID card was revoked by the Illinois State Police.

Officials still are trying to determine why the gun was not turned in or confiscated.