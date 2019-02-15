Willowbrook officials: Sterigenics plant will be shut down Friday
Updated 2/15/2019 6:48 PM
After new environmental testing, the Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook will be shut down Friday night, according to village officials.
In a statement released Friday, Willowbrook officials said testing showed "extreme daily fluctuations" in ethylene oxide levels and "the highest levels of EtO recorded in the area to date."
According to the statement, testing was completed between Feb. 5 and 8. Results were given to the Illinois Attorney General's office, the DuPage County State's Attorney, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. EPA, the statement said.
