Watch Elgin mayoral candidates live Friday afternoon

David Kaptain, left, and Carol Rauschenberger right, are candidates in Elgin.

The Daily Herald will livestream Friday video of a joint interview of the two candidates running for mayor in Elgin.

The forums will be shown on dailyherald.com and on the Daily Herald Facebook page.

The exchange at 4 p.m. Friday will feature candidates David Kaptain, the current mayor seeking a third term in office, and Councilwoman Carol Rauschenberger.

They will be interviewed by Daily Herald Managing Editor Jim Baumann and staff writer Elena Ferrarin.

For those who can't watch live, the video also will be posted for replay on dailyherald.com shortly after the forum.

Kaptain was elected councilman in 2005 and mayor in 2011. He is a retired chief chemist and director of process control for the Fox River Water Reclamation District.

Rauschenberger was elected in 2013 and works as an occupational therapist for Elgin Area School District U-46.