Van Dyke beaten in prison
Updated 2/13/2019 9:59 PM
Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was beaten in a federal prison in Connecticut.
Van Dyke was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison in January for the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times while responding to a call in 2014. He was convicted last fall.
Video of the shooting from a police dashboard camera, released more than a year later, was a key piece of evidence in the trial and inflamed public reaction across the country.
